Own (CHX) Price Hits $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.04930148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Own

Own (CRYPTO:CHX) is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

