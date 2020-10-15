OWNDATA 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 76.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $155,138.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00096577 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000859 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008572 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021247 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000222 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

