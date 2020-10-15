Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTVE. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Rich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Also, CFO Michael Ragen purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. Insiders have bought a total of 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845 over the last ninety days.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

