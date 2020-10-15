Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTVE. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.30.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
