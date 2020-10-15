Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 1,110.0% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. 2,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,488. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

