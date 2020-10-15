Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $17.97 on Monday. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

