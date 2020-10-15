Park Place Energy (OTCMKTS:PKPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Park Place Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PKPL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Park Place Energy shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 10,300 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Park Place Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKPL)

Trillion Energy International, Inc engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segment: Bulgaria, North America, and Turkey. The company was founded on November 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Place Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Place Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit