Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.45

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.45 and last traded at $220.92, with a volume of 14506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

