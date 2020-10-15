Parsley Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,358 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,421 call options.

PE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 617,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,267. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. 19.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth $117,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 225,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 115,980 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,290,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

