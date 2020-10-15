Pearson (LON:PSON) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSON. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 661 ($8.64) to GBX 654 ($8.54) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 613.55 ($8.02).

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 552.40 ($7.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 540.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 528.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 712.60 ($9.31).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). Sell-side analysts predict that Pearson will post 5560.6305011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.