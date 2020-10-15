PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,762.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $136,091.01 and approximately $2,762.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00029095 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003334 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 58,120,641 coins and its circulating supply is 39,814,767 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

