Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Up 963.1% in September

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, an increase of 963.1% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,667 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 1.15% of Performant Financial worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 3,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,095. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.33.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.