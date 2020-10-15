Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.48. Persimmon has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $1.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

