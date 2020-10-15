Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Phoenix Global Resources PLC (LON:PGR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.30. Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 100,000 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Argentina. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Upstream Capital Partners VI Limited.

