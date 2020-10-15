Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, an increase of 4,585.4% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium makes up 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 8,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,858. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $278.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.75.

PLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

