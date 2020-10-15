PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.
PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.
Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
