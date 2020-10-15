PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 805.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 584,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,445,000 after purchasing an additional 519,529 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42,415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 490,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after purchasing an additional 489,477 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,788,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,205,000 after purchasing an additional 406,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,236,000 after purchasing an additional 373,614 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.