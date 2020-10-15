Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Points International reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

PCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Points International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Points International stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,433. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 1.50. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Points International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

