Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 312.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.45.
About Powerbridge Technologies
Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.