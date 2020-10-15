Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 312.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.45.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

