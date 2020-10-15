Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PBTS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,106. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.
About Powerbridge Technologies
