Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 312.3% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PBTS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,106. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

