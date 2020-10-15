PowerPool (CVP) Tops One Day Volume of $5.44 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. One PowerPool token can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00014996 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $5.44 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00272175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00093673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01471318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00149725 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

Buying and Selling PowerPool

PowerPool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.