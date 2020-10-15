Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.18

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $188.18 and traded as high as $218.40. Provident Financial shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 589,248 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The firm has a market cap of $496.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.12.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Provident Financial plc will post 6249.8628192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

