Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.18

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $188.18 and traded as high as $218.40. Provident Financial shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 589,248 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The firm has a market cap of $496.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.12.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). Research analysts predict that Provident Financial plc will post 6249.8628192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Company Profile (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit