Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Provident Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 6,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 152.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

