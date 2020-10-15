PUBLISH (NEWS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.14 million and $154,031.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00271794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00093975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.01460842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00149893 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,400,162 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

