Pundi X (NPXS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $38.54 million and $1.36 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,544,488,396 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

