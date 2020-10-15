Pure (PUREX) Price Down 49.3% This Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00603693 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005263 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034927 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.02972292 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (CRYPTO:PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

