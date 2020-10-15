Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Apartment Investment and Management Co Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

AIV has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:AIV opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.