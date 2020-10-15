Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 41.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.