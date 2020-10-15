Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $481.3-481.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.97 million.Qiagen also updated its Q3 guidance to ~$0.58 EPS.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,745.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

