Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $481.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $462.67 million.Qiagen also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.58-0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Qiagen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,745.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

