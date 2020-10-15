Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0336 on Major Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, ZB.COM and Coinnest. In the last week, Qitmeer has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $384,702.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00274896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.01488897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00150244 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

