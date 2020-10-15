QYNO (QNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $497.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $497.00 and $1.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000416 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.