R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.05

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) (LON:RE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and traded as high as $59.25. R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 18,858 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.26.

In other R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) news, insider Richard M. Robinow bought 19,167 shares of R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,266.88 ($16,026.76).

R.E.A. Holdings plc cultivates oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil. As of December 31, 2019, its planted area comprised approximately 36,154 hectares. The company is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

