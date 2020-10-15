Rapidz (RPZX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $69,748.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00271925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01465755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00149547 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

