Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,532.28

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,532.28 and traded as high as $1,584.00. Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at $1,518.00, with a volume of 27,856 shares traded.

RAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.90) price objective (up from GBX 2,425 ($31.68)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital upped their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,485 ($19.40) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,648.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,532.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $888.47 million and a PE ratio of 25.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.86%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

