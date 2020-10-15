Raymond James Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $80.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $67.50 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.28.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,648,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,769,000 after acquiring an additional 471,698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after purchasing an additional 285,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

