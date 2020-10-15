Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTY opened at C$45.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$62.82.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Earnings History and Estimates for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit