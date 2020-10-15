Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTY opened at C$45.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$62.82.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

