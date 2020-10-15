Raymond James Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $240.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $221.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

