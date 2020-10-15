Raymond James Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $170.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.96.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 910.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

