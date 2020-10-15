Raymond James Trims Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Target Price to $100.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Hill-Rom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $492,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

