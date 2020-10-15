Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $443.38

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $443.38 and traded as high as $483.60. Redrow shares last traded at $461.02, with a volume of 1,385,195 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 697 ($9.11) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Redrow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 632.33 ($8.26).

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 443.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £57,924.65 ($75,678.93). Also, insider Michael Lyons purchased 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,839.40 ($12,855.24).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

