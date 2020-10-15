Remme (REM) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Remme has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $96,180.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, Kuna and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.04930148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

