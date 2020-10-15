Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $189,218.43 and approximately $77.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.01 or 0.04924889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00032063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.