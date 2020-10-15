RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RSASF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.51. RESAAS Services has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.