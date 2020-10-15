Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arrow Financial (AROW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW):

10/13/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/6/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Arrow Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/24/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

AROW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,630. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $427.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

