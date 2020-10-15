Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) to post ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.22. 13,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,633. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. 9.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 260,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 209,649 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,015,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

