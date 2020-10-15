Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,633. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.