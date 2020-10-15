Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.51

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and traded as high as $29.59. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 639 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

