Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $254.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation anticipates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13% at the mid-point. Organic sales is expected to decline 8%. Weakness in the automotive, oil and gas and chemical markets, and impact of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s fiscal 2020 results. Rockwell Automation has implemented temporary cost containment measures in the wake of uncertain market conditions, which is likely to generate $150 million in savings in fiscal 2020. The earnings estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 have undergone positive revisions lately. Growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments are likely to contribute to its performance in the days ahead.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.22.

Shares of ROK opened at $243.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.11. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

