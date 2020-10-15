Roth Capital Begins Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised DURECT from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.10 million, a P/E ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

