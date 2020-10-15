Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $132.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $77.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.61.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.