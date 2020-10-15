Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $243.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.
V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.72.
V opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 143,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Visa by 178.9% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Visa by 18.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
